Builders: Noose found at construction site of Obama Presidential Center

The builders for the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago's South Side say they have paused construction on the project after a noose was found at the site.

The Lakeside Alliance released a statement Thursday calling it an "act of hate" and said "we are horrified that this would occur on our site."

Officials at the Lakeside Alliance say they were notified on Thursday morning of the discovery. The alliance is a group of construction companies involved in the project.

Chicago police were notified after the discovery and said they are investigating.

The group said in a statement that it is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to anyone responsible and said the group has “zero tolerance for any form of bias or hate on our worksite.”

They said, “We are suspending all operations onsite in order to provide another series of these trainings and conversations for all staff and workers.”

"Lakeside Alliance remains committed to providing a work environment where everyone can feel safe, be their best self, and is treated with dignity and respect," the statement said.

The Obama Presidential Center project was announced in 2015. Former President Obama said he also considered his birthplace Honolulu, Hawaii for the library, but Chicago ended up winning as choice.