Watch
NewsUS News

Actions

California twins born in different years

items.[0].image.alt
STORYBLOCKS
FILE
Close-up of baby
Posted at 4:12 PM, Jan 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-03 18:12:27-05

Alfredo Antonio Trujillo and his twin sister, Aylin Yolanda Trujillo, have different birthdays.

According to KNTV, Alfredo was born at 11:45 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2021. The NBC affiliate reports that Aylin was born 15 minutes later, right at midnight.

"It’s crazy to me that they are twins and have different birthdays," the twins' mother said in a statement. "I was surprised and happy that she arrived at midnight."

Alfredo was the bigger of the two babies. He weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce, the hospital said. Aylin came into the world at 5 pounds, 14 ounces, according to Natividad Medical Center in Salinas.

The chances of twins being born on a different day, month and year are 1 and 2 million, the hospital said.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader