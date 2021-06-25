Canada Goose to stop using fur in its products by the end of 2022

TORONTO — Canada Goose announced Thursday that it will stop using fur in its products no later than the end of 2022.

The Toronto-based company says it will take a phased approach to this by ending the purchase of fur by the end of this year.

The company that was founded in 1957 is known for its heavy-duty jackets that feature coyote fur on the hoods. The items have been criticized by animal rights groups in the past.

“This announcement is driven by its focus on its purpose-based platform, HUMANATURE, relentless innovation, and expanding lifestyle relevance,” the company said in its announcement.

The change is part of the company’s effort to become more sustainable. Earlier this year, the luxury brand says it launched its most sustainable parka to date, as well as a new category of lightweight down jackets.

The company also touts its lifetime warranty on its products as an example of its commitment to reducing its impact on the environment.

Additionally, Canada Goose has committed to achieve net-zero carbon emissions and reduce emissions by more than 80% from its current levels by 2025.

“Our focus has always been on making products that deliver exceptional quality, protection from the elements, and perform the way consumers need them to; this decision transforms how we will continue to do just that,” said Dani Reiss, President & CEO, Canada Goose, in a statement. “We continue to expand – across geographies and climates – launching new categories and products designed with intention, purpose, and functionality. At the same time, we are accelerating the sustainable evolution of our designs.”