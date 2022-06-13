Watch
Cancer treatment trial hailed as 'breakthrough'

The study explains none of the patients received chemoradiotherapy or undergone surgery and "no cases of progression or recurrence had been reported."
A first-of-its-kind cancer breakthrough announced this week.

Twelve patients who received an experimental immunotherapy treatment, all saw their cancer disappear, according to a report released by The New England Journal of Medicine.

“Every single patient that received this drug had a complete response, meaning the tumor completely disappeared with the drug alone. So, that's what's most remarkable, is the fact that although it's small, it's every single person -- you know, in a row, consecutively -- that's getting the same response,” said Dr. Andrea Cercek, Medical Oncologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

All of the participants have now been cancer-free for anywhere from six to 25 months.

