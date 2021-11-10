Capitol rioter who hit officer sentenced to more than 3 years in prison

Scott Fairlamb is the first person to be sentenced for assaulting a police officer during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Fairlamb was sentenced to 41 months in prison on Wednesday, according to CNN. Prosecutors had asked for a 44-month sentence.

The former MMA fighter pleaded guilty in May to two charges, including obstruction of an official proceeding and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers.

"I truly regret my actions that day. I have nothing but remorse," a tearful Fairlamb said in court, according to CNN.

Fairlamb's attorney said his client no longer holds the beliefs that led to participate in the rioting and would be willing to be interviewed by the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack, CBS News report.

It's unclear whether the committee will seek his testimony.

Fairlamb's sentence is the longest of any Capitol rioter, so far. It's believed the 41 months will be a benchmark for others facing similar charges.