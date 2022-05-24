Watch
NewsUS News

Actions

Climate change could impact your sleep, study finds

Climate change
J. David Ake/AP
FILE - In this July 27, 2018, file photo, the Dave Johnson coal-fired power plant is silhouetted against the morning sun in Glenrock, Wyo. A law signed April 6, 2021, by Republican Gov. Mark Gordon creates a $1.2 million fund for an initiative that marks the latest attempt by state leaders to help coal in the state that accounts for the bulk of U.S. coal production, which is down by half since 2008. Wyoming coal production, which accounts for about 40% of the nation's total, has declined as utilities switch to gas, which is cheaper to burn to generate electricity. Solar and wind power also are on the rise as coal's share of the U.S. power market shrinks from about half in the early 2000s to less than 20% now. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)
Climate change
Posted at 11:27 AM, May 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-24 13:27:09-04

How much humans sleep could be impacted in the coming decades due to climate change, a study in the Journal One Earth reported. 

The study found that by the end of the century, humans could average 58 fewer hours of sleep per night due to rising temperatures. The study found that people who sleep in warmer climates generally get less sleep.

“In real-world settings, humans appear to be better at adapting their surroundings to obtain sufficient sleep under cooler outside conditions, whereas sleep loss increases with rising ambient temperatures,” the study noted.

The elderly, women, and residents of lower-income countries are impacted most, the authors wrote.

“High ambient temperatures may predispose susceptible segments of society to worsened affect, anger and aggression, hypertension and adverse cardiovascular outcomes, diminished cognitive performance, elevated risk of accidents and injuries and compromised immune system functioning,” the study wrote.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 800 holes for $119