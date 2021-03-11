Biden directs states to make vaccines available to all adults by May 1

President Joe Biden will direct states to make coronavirus vaccines available to all adults by May 1 in an effort to return the US to a state of normalcy by July 4, the president announced in his first prime-time address as president on Thursday.

Biden called on the public to get vaccinated in an effort to helping the US get back to normal.

"If we do all this, if we do our part, if we do this together, by July 4, there's a good chance you, your families and friends will be able to get together in your backyard or your neighborhood and have a cookout and a barbecue and celebrate Independence Day," Biden said.

The speech commemorated the one-year anniversary of the World Health Organization’s declaration naming the coronavirus a pandemic.

Presently, most states have only allowed older residents and those with medical conditions to have access to the coronavirus vaccine. As of Thursday, more than 98 million coronavirus vaccines have been administered throughout the US.

The result has been that the number of cases have significantly dropped in the last two months, easing overcrowding concerns at intensive care units throughout the US.

Biden announced plans to allow dentists, advanced and intermediate EMTs, Midwives, optometrists, paramedics, physician assistants, podiatrists, respiratory therapists, veterinarians, well medical students and nursing students to administer the vaccine.

As part of Biden’s May 1 deadline for states, the administration will launch a “find a vaccination” website. The administration will also have a 1-00 number by May 1 to provide guidance and assistance with finding a vaccine.

The Biden administration will ship vaccines to 950 community health centers in an effort to get the coronavirus vaccine to disadvantaged communities. The administration also plans to double the number of pharmacies administering vaccines.