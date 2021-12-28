Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Daily COVID cases in U.S. hit all-time high

items.[0].image.alt
Richard Vogel/AP
People line up for a free COVID-19 rapid test at a gas station in the Reseda section of Los Angeles on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, as California braces for a post-holiday virus surge. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
Virus Outbreak California
Posted at 4:11 PM, Dec 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-28 18:30:36-05

The United States recorded a new record high Tuesday, with more than 500,000 new COVID-19 cases reported, according to Johns Hopkins University.

According to the database, the U.S. recorded 512,553 positive COVID-19 cases, breaking the all-time record of 294,015 that was set on Jan. 8.

CNN and The Washington Post reported that the rapid increase in cases is due to a surge of the omicron variant, with Tuesday marking a seven-day average of 253,245 cases being reported.

Tuesday's report passed the previous 7-day average daily high of 248,209, which was set on Jan. 12, the news outlets reported.

California also set a record Tuesday as they became the first state to record more than 5 million known coronavirus infections.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader