IRS says PPE can be written off, after millions of Americans file 2020 taxes

The IRS says that 2020 expenses on masks, hand sanitizer and other personal protective equipment can be deducted from last year’s taxes.

The announcement came last week, after millions have already filed their taxes for the year.

The IRS clarified that these expenses count as “medical care.”

The IRS also clarified that amounts paid for personal protective equipment are also eligible to be paid or reimbursed under health flexible spending arrangements (health FSAs), Archer medical savings accounts (Archer MSAs), health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), or health savings accounts (HSAs).