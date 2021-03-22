Menu

Prince Harry writes personal note in new children's book about bereavement; ‘I know how you feel’

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP
FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020,file photo, Britain's Prince Harry arrives in the gardens of Buckingham Palace in London. Britain’s Prince Harry has written the forward for a new book aimed at the children of frontline workers who died in the COVID-19 pandemic, sharing the pain he suffered as a boy after the death of his mother, Princess Diana. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)
Posted at 10:45 AM, Mar 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-22 12:55:13-04

Prince Harry penned an intimate note included in a new children’s book focused on the emotions of losing a parent.

The book, “Hospital on a Hill,” is about a child losing their mother, who is a health care worker, to COVID-19.

“While I wish I was able to hug you right now, I hope this story is able to provide you comfort in knowing that you’re not alone,” Prince Harry wrote, according to multiple reports.

The book was written by Chris Connaughton in partnership with the UK organization, Simon Says, which helps provide support to children dealing with the loss of a parent or close relative.

Prince Harry’s forward in the book talks about his own emotional turmoil after Princess Diana died in a car crash in Paris in 1997. The prince was just 12 at the time.

“When I was a young boy I lost my mum. At the time I didn’t want to believe it or accept it, and it left a huge hole inside of me. I know how you feel, and I want to assure you that over time that hole will be filled with so much love and support. We all cope with loss in a different way, but when a parent goes to heaven, I was told their spirit, their love and the memories of them do not. They are always with you and you can hold onto them forever. I find this to be true,” the prince continued according to Bazaar Magazine.

The book is being made available to all children in the United Kingdom who have lost a parent or close loved one to COVID-19, according to the book’s website.

