Couple reunited with their dog after more than 2 years

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — A Florida couple was reunited with their dog that had been missing for more than two years.

Angie River and her partner, Isabella, said they dropped their dog off at a friend's house while they went on vacation in February 2020.

"He ran out of the front door," said Isabella.

The couple said they searched for weeks. They scrolled through social media on missing pet pages and also called local shelters but had no luck.

"We were driving all through Tampa trying to find him. We put a missing thing on his chip. We searched every single humane society there could be... but honestly, nothing happened," said Isabella.

Earlier this week, Angie and Isabella received a call from the Humane Society of Tampa Bay. The shelter said someone turned in Chubby as a stray.

"I do wonder where he went. It's been two years. Apparently, he was having a great old time on the street while we were very distressed at home," said Isabella.

Chubby was checked out by a veterinarian because he was limping. The shelter said it was likely a sprain because he was out on his own. He has no broken bones and will be OK.

This story was originally reported by Julie Salomone on abcactionnews.com.