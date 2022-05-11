Credit card debt creeping up nationwide as consumers paying more with plastic

There is growing concern that the increased use of credit cards, along with rising interest rates, may lead to higher debt.

"Basically half of credit cardholders are carrying expensive credit card debt, and the average, according to Experian, is $5,525," Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst at Bankrate.com said.

Rossman said new data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York indicated a slight drop in consumer debt, but it followed three-quarters of steep rising debt.

WPTV Ted Rossman offers advise for Americans saddled with credit card debt amid rising interest rates.

He said Americans had been doing a good job of paying down debt during the pandemic, largely because of reduced spending and stimulus money.

But now, more people are spending, and keeping up with inflation has put a strain on household finances.

"I don't want to use it [a credit card] anymore, but sometimes you have to," said Josie Corcino of West Palm Beach, Florida.

WPTV West Palm Beach resident Josie Corcino discusses her credit card use while shopping at an area Target store on May 10, 2022.

Rising interest rates are also forcing credit card balances to rise. Rossman said he expects credit card rates to reach, on average, near 19% by the end of 2022.

He recommends consumers try to transfer balances to zero-rate cards.

"Don't just kick the can down the road," Rossman said. "Don't treat it as a shell game to move money around because if you only make minimum payments, you'll have a lot left at the end of the term, and then the interest rate skyrockets."

He advises taking the balance and dividing it by the number of zero rate months to come up with a monthly payment to pay off debt.

This story was originally published by Matt Sczesny of WPTV in West Palm Beach, Florida.