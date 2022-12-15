Cruise ship passenger dies after going overboard

A 36-year-old woman died after going overboard on a cruise ship off the coast of Florida.

The U.S. Coast Guard said the woman's body was recovered from the water approximately 18 miles from Port Canaveral Thursday morning.

It's unclear what caused the woman to fall from the MSC Meraviglia.

In a statement, MSC Cruises said its "advanced detection system" alerted the crew that a passenger had gone overboard while sailing to Port Canaveral.

"The crew performed an immediate search and rescue operation, alongside the US Coast Guard who supported search efforts with boats and a helicopter," MSC Cruises stated. "Unfortunately, despite the rapid rescue operation, the passenger sustained fatal injuries."

The company says it will work with authorities who are investigating how the woman went overboard.

The MSC Meraviglia is billed as one of the largest cruise ships at sea. It measures more than 1,000 feet longer and 213 feet tall. MSC Cruises says the ship has a capacity of 5,714 guests.