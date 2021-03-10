Daylight saving time is back: Set clocks forward this weekend

It's almost that time again to spring clocks forward for daylight saving time.

On Sunday, our clocks will jump an hour, starting at 2 a.m. local time.

According to Time and Date, Daylight Saving Time is meant to stretch daylight hours during the summer months.

To prepare oneself for the time change, Co-director of the Sleep Medicine and Research Center at St. Luke’s Hospital in Chesterfield, Missouri, Dr. Shalini Paruthi, told CNN that people should:

Wake up and go to bed 20 minutes earlier, three days before DST

Get at least seven hours of sleep

Some states and territories in the United States do not observe DST, including the Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Puerto Rico, Guam, Arizona, and Hawaii.

According to Time and Date, Daylight Saving Time originated in Germany on April 30, 1916.

In 1942, President Franklin D. Roosevelt enacted year-round DST in the United States.