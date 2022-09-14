Detroit auto show returns after 3-year hiatus

DETROIT — The North American International Auto Show returned to Detroit for the first time in three years.

The event will take place September 14-25 at Huntington Place and other locations, including different parks and the Detroit Riverfront.

This year’s show will "be an indoor and outdoor city-wide celebration of mobility," said Rod Alberts, the Detroit Auto Dealers Association executive director.

Detroit Auto Show trailer 2

President Joe Biden is also set to appear at the auto show on Wednesday.

During a White House American Rescue Plan event, Biden was asked about the show.

He said he would be there because he's a "car guy."

President Joe Biden arrives in Detroit to attend the North American International Auto Show

According to the Associated Press, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and other cabinet members are also set to attend.

This year's auto show will also only feature the debut of one new car model, the Ford Mustang, the news outlet reported.

The Associated Press reported that it's set to be unveiled at an outdoor event Wednesday along the Detroit River.

Keenan Smith at Mustang Exhibit

This year's event will likely be smaller than in years past, the Associated Press reported.

According to the news outlet, this year’s auto show will feature more consumer-friendly events.

The show hasn't been held in three years due to the pandemic, with the event also moved from January to September, the Associated Press reported.

“The industry has changed — the world has changed,” Karl Zimmermann, vice president of the Detroit Auto Dealers Association, told the news outlet. “Do I think it’s going to be the same as it was before? No. It's a much different format. We’re using [it] indoors. We’re using outdoors.”

Here’s everything you need to know about this year's Detroit auto show:

Show Dates

Media Day: Sept. 14

Industry Tech Days/AutoMobili-D: Sept. 14-15

Charity Preview: Sept. 16

Public Show: Sept. 17-25

Ticket Pricing for Public Days

- Adults: $20 per person

- Senior: $12 per person (65 and older)

- Children: $10 (3-12 years old; 2 years and under free with a parent or guardian)

- Family Pass: $50 (2 adults, 3 children)

Dates and Times for Public Days

Saturday, Sept. 17: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 18: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 19: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 20: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 21: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 22: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 23: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 25: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

A treat for all senses: Here's what people can expect from the 2022 Detroit Auto Show

To purchase tickets, click here: https://naias.com/2022-tickets

The North American International Auto Show announced that the Charity Preview would feature an Air Mobility Experience with a Gravity Jet Suit and a drone display that will light up the Detroit skyline. We’re talking hundreds of drones!

The gala will run from 6-11 p.m.

The Huntington Place fundraiser will also highlight the premiere of the auto show’s new dinosaur and off-road vehicle encounters. Gala guests will reportedly get to experience experiential activations, including Camp Jeep, F-150 Lightning, and Ram Truck rides.

Nile Rodgers & CHIC are also expected to perform on the main auto show floor.

For more information about the North American International Auto Show, click here.

Staff at WXYZ first reported this story.