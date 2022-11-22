Driver faces charges in connection with deadly Apple store crash

The driver of a car that crashed into an Apple store in Massachusetts on Monday, killing one person and injuring multiple others, appeared in court on Tuesday.

The Associated Press reported that Bradley Rein was arraigned Tuesday on charges of motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

According to court records, the 53-year-old told police that he was at a shopping center searching for an eyeglass store when his right foot became stuck on the accelerator and tried braking with his left foot, but he couldn’t stop the vehicle, the Associated Press reported.

Rein was wearing running sneakers, the news outlet reported.

The man who died was later identified as 65-year-old Kevin Bradley of New Jersey, the Associated Press reported.

According to the clerk's office, the Associated Press reported that the court entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf on Tuesday.

The Associated Press reported that Rein is being held on $100,000 bail and his next court date is set for Dec. 22.