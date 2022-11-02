Watch Now
FAA reportedly investigating emergency landing after Delta plane fills with smoke

Posted at 2:07 PM, Nov 02, 2022
The FAA is reportedly investigating a Delta flight that had to make an emergency landing in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The flight was traveling from Atlanta to Los Angeles Tuesday when the plane's cabin filled with smoke.

Videos posted online show passengers seated in the midst of smoke and an alarm going off.

Journalist Matt Johnson posted a video of passengers giving a round of applause to the pilots who safely landed the plane.

Delta has not revealed the source of the smoke. However, a spokesperson for Delta told NBC News that flight crew members observed a performance issue with one of the plane's engines.

Delta reportedly brought in another plane to take passengers to their final destination.

