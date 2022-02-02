Famous New Jersey groundhog dies days before Groundhog Day

Milltown Mel, a weather forecasting groundhog, died just days before Groundhog Day.

The untimely death has forced organizers in Milltown, New Jersey to cancel the annual forecasting event.

"Considering the average lifespan of a Groundhog is about 3 years, that is not such a shock, but Mel left us at a tough time of year, when most of his fellow groundhogs are hibernating...so no babies will be available to replace him until this Spring," the post says.

According to the Borough of Milltown, the tradition of Milltown Mel predicting the weather on Feb. 2 has been going on for 10 years.

Last year, he didn't come out of hibernation to predict the forecast. However, a note on his Facebook page said there would be an early spring.

Milltown Mel's handlers said they would work to find a new forecaster for next year.

"Till then please check out what all of Mel's cousins have to say on Feb 2nd," they said.

For those who aren't sure about the accuracy of Mel's cousins, the most famous groundhog in the country, Punxsutawney Phil, is still scheduled to give his prediction on Feb. 2.