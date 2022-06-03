FDA allows more international formula to enter US market

The Food and Drug Administration said on Friday that Nestle will import about 1.3 million cans of Gerber Good Start Gentle formula into the U.S. from Mexico

The formula is expected to reach U.S. markets in July.

The announcement is part of an FDA initiative to allow foreign-made infant formula into the U.S. amid a shortage. The U.S. government has imported three planeloads of formula from overseas in recent weeks as part of a federal strategy to bolster stock.

The severe shortage has been caused, at least partially, due to a Michigan plant, run by Abbott Laboratories, which shut down due to contamination fears, and disruptions in the supply chain.

Before relaxing rules on imports, nearly 98% of formula in the U.S. was produced domestically.