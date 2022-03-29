FDA authorizes second COVID-19 booster shot for people 50 and older

Adults 50 and older are now eligible to receive a second COVID-19 booster shot.

The FDA authorized a second booster from Pfizer and Moderna on Tuesday.

"This action will now make a second booster dose of these vaccines available to other populations at higher risk for severe disease, hospitalization and death," the FDA said in a statement.

The amended emergency authorization says people 50 and older can get a second booster at least four months after receiving their first booster shot.

The FDA also authorized a second booster of the Pfizer vaccine for individuals 12 years of age and older who are immunocompromised. Moderna's second booster is approved for immunocompromised individuals 18 years of age and older.

“Current evidence suggests some waning of protection over time against serious outcomes from COVID-19 in older and immunocompromised individuals. Based on an analysis of emerging data, a second booster dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine could help increase protection levels for these higher-risk individuals,” said Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, more than 97 million Americans have received a booster shot.