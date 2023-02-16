Watch Now
NewsUS News

Actions

Fetterman checks himself into hospital to treat severe depression

John Fetterman
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., leaves an intelligence briefing on the unknown aerial objects the U.S. military shot down this weekend at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.
John Fetterman
Posted at 1:02 PM, Feb 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-16 15:11:30-05

Sen. John Fetterman checked himself into Walter Reed Military Medical Center to receive treatment for clinical depression, his chief of staff, Adam Jentleson, revealed on Thursday.

Jentleson said the senator from Pennsylvania has experienced depression on and off throughout his life, but it became severe in recent weeks.

Jentleson added that Fetterman was evaluated by the attending physician for Congress, and he recommended that the senator seek care at Walter Reed.

"John agreed, and he is receiving treatment on a voluntary basis," Jentleson said.

Doctors reportedly told Fetterman's staff that the senator is receiving the care he needs and will "soon be back to himself.”

Fetterman, 53, is in his first year as senator. He suffered a stroke on in May 2022, but stayed in the race for senator and defeated Mehmet Oz in a hotly-contested matchup.

This is the Democrat's second trip to the hospital this month. He was hospitalized after feeling light-headed, but doctors at George Washington University Hospital said tests showed no signs of a new stroke.

Fetterman has been working in D.C. this week. He was seen leaving an intelligence briefing on the objects the U.S. shot down over the weekend.

Report a typo

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Get your FREE KTVH Streaming App