Ford recalls thousands of Mustang Mach-E electric cars

Ford recalls some of its 2021 Mustang Mach-E electric cars.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's website, the SUV's windshield and sunroof may not have been adequately bonded during production, which could lead to the pieces detaching during a crash.

The Detroit Free Press reported that nearly 18,000 vehicles had been affected by the recall.

When it comes to the sunroof, more than 13,000 Mach-Es were recalled, according to the NHTSA.

According to the NHTSA, owners can visit their local Ford dealer and have them apply additional urethane adhesive free of charge.