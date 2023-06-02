Free resource could help teachers save money

Federal COVID-19 relief funding that schools have relied on since the start of the pandemic is set to expire next year.

In 2020 and 2021, congress passed three COVID relief packages that added up to more than $190 billion for public and private schools across the U.S.

Districts report putting the money toward hiring staff, tech upgrades for online learning, improving airflow in schools, and mental health support.

Knowing the money will run out, some districts are concerned about budget shortfalls.

Former educator Amanda Bratten wants teachers and districts to know about a free online resource that could help them save money. It's called Propello.

"Propello is a K-12 education platform," Bratten said. "It's made for teachers, by teachers. and we bring together high-quality customizable curricula designed for hands-on learning. We allow for teachers to be able to personable that education to help students succeed."

Right now, Propello offers middle school science and language arts. There are plans to grow its elementary school curriculum next, including subjects like math and social studies.

Bratten says they do offer districts pay packages with premium tools, integrations and advanced services, but the priority is offering it for free to teachers.

The hope is districts can retain teachers, and those teachers won't have to spend their own money on resources.