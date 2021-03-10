Goldman Sachs to invest $10B to support Black women-led organizations

Goldman Sachs is investing $10 billion in Black women-led organizations as part of its new initiative, One Million Black Women.

According to a news release, the world's largest investment firm said they plan to help one million women by 2030.

"This initiative is transformational,” said Melanie Campbell, Convener of the Black Women’s Roundtable and President and CEO of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation, a partner with Goldman Sachs on the program, in the press release. “What Goldman Sachs is doing has the potential to materially impact the lives of Black women, their families, and communities across the country.”

The company said the investment would be made through direct investing and offering grants.

Goldman Sachs also plans to spend $100 million over the next decade in philanthropic capital to address both gender and racial biases that Black women have faced for generations.