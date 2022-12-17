Google Trends reveals each state's most searched Christmas cookies

With Christmas just a week away, Americans will be making cookies so they can be ready for Santa Claus to eat them.

Google Trends set out to find which uniquely searched Christmas cookies are popular this holiday season. On Thursday, they released a new map that showed what type of cookie each state prefers the most, with three cookies, in particular, reigning supreme, USA Today and Axios reported.

According to its data, based on searches conducted between Dec. 3-9, Americans like sugar cookies, gingerbread and peanut butter blossoms the most in 2022, the news outlets reported.

The results also showed that states enjoyed cultural Christmas cookies, including Italian, German, Mexican and Polish varieties, USA Today reported.

The most popular cookie was gingerbread, which seven states and D.C. searched for the most, while peanut butter-type cookies were the most searched in seven states.

Here is a list of the most searched cookies by state:

Alabama: Polish Christmas

Alaska: Sugar cookies

Arizona: Mexican Christmas

Arkansas: Kitchen Sink Christmas

California: Mini Christmas

Colorado: Snowball

Connecticut: Italian Christmas

Delaware: Italian Christmas

District of Columbia: Gingerbread

Florida: Christmas Butter

Georgia: Gingerbread

Hawaii: Ube Christmas

Idaho: Sugar cookies

Illinois: Christmas bar

Indiana: Mexican Wedding

Iowa: Spritz

Kansas: Hot chocolate

Kentucky: Royal icing

Louisiana: Gingerbread

Maine: Italian

Maryland: German

Massachusetts: Linzer

Michigan: Polish Christmas

Minnesota: Peanut butter blossoms

Mississippi: Gingerbread

Missouri: Red Velvet

Montana: Gingerbread

Nebraska: Peanut butter blossoms

Nevada: Peanut butter Christmas

New Hampshire: Candy cane

New Jersey: Italian Christmas

New Mexico: Sugar cookies

New York: Italian Christmas

North Carolina: Moravian Cookies

North Dakota: Peanut Butter Blossoms

Ohio: Peanut Butter Blossoms

Oklahoma: Mexican Christmas

Oregon: Gingerbread

Pennsylvania: Peanut Butter

Rhode Island: Italian Christmas

South Carolina: Gingerbread

South Dakota: Christmas sugar

Tennessee: Christmas bar

Texas: Springerle

Utah: Candy Cane

Vermont: Gingerbread

Virginia: Christmas Bar

Washington: Christmas Bar

West Virginia: Mexican Wedding

Wisconsin: Peanut Butter Blossoms

Wyoming: Sugar cookies

