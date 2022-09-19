Herm Edwards to relinquish role as Arizona State's head football coach

Herm Edwards is out as Arizona State University's head football coach.

According to a statement from ASU football's official Twitter account, Vice President Ray Anderson and Edwards reached the decision by "mutual agreement."

"We have made the decision to make a change in the leadership of our football program, effective immediately," Anderson said in the statement. "By mutual agreement, Coach Edwards and I have determined that he will relinquish duties as our head coach. At the core of this is doing what is best for our current team, staff and university. I understand the frustrations out there. We must do better and that starts with our decision today."

Anderson announced in a press conference that Shaun Aguano had been designated the interim head coach.

According to Anderson, no further changes to the team are expected to be made.

Edwards' final game as head coach was Saturday against Eastern Michigan. The Sun Devils lost 30-21.

Anderson did not make any comment on the ongoing NCAA investigation involving Edwards.

Edwards was hired in 2017 and had a 26-20 record before departing the team three games into his fifth season.

This story was first reported by KNXV.