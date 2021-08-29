Hurricane Ida makes landfall in Louisiana as ‘extremely dangerous’ Category 4 storm

NEW ORLEANS, La. — Hurricane Ida made landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, as an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm at 12:55 p.m. ET, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Watch Gov. John Bel Edwards provide a storm update:

In an advisory, the NHC said Ida’s maximum sustained winds were around 150 mph upon landfall at the port south of New Orleans. Based on the Saffir-Simpson scale, hurricanes with wind speeds between 130 and 156 mph are considered Category 4 storms.

NHC Projected path of Ida as of the morning of Sunday, Aug. 29

Ahead of the storm, Gov. Bel Edwards said Ida would be one of the strongest storms to hit Louisiana since at least the 1850s.

The National Hurricane Center says “extremely life-threatening” storm surge inundation of 9 feet or greater above ground level is imminent somewhere within the area from Burns Point, Louisiana, to Ocean Springs, Mississippi.

“Overtopping of local levees outside of the hurricane and Storm Damage Risk Reduction System is possible where local inundation values may be higher,” said the NHC.

Steve Helber/AP Cars drive through flood waters along route 90 as outer bands of Hurricane Ida arrive Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Gulfport, Miss. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

The NHC says “catastrophic” wind damage is likely where the core of Ida moves onshore along the southeast coast of Louisiana starting Sunday morning. Hurricane-force winds are expected Sunday in the hurricane warning area along the Louisiana coast, including in metropolitan New Orleans.

“Damaging winds, especially in gusts, will spread inland near the track of the center of Ida across portions of southeastern Louisiana and southwestern Mississippi (Sunday) through early Monday,” wrote the NHC. “These winds will likely lead to widespread tree damage and power outages.”

Officials say Ida will produce heavy rainfall Sunday through Monday across the central Gulf Coast from southeastern Louisiana, coastal Mississippi, to far southwestern Alabama, resulting in considerable to life-threatening flash and urban flooding and significant river flooding.

As Ida moves north, winds speeds are set to gradually decrease and the storm's category will drop.

“As Ida moves inland, significant flooding impacts are possible across portions of the Lower Mississippi, Tennessee, and Ohio Valleys through Wednesday,” the NHC said.

Ida's landfall in Louisiana comes 16 years to the day after Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans and devastated parts of the region.

As Ida makes its way inland, some communities in its path are experiencing power outages, which could lead to a number of problems. Officials in New Orleans said at about 11:30 a.m. ET that a number of sewer pump stations on both the east and west banks of the city are experiencing power outages. They said that increases the potential for sewer backups in homes.

“We urge those residents who still have power to minimize wastewater leaving their homes by not running your dishwasher or washing clothes.”

Officials added that the stations will not be back up and running until the storm passes.