Idaho police search for owner of lost fanny pack filled with drugs

Posted at 9:59 AM, Jun 17, 2022
GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Authorities in Idaho are hoping to return lost property to its rightful owner.

The catch is that the owner may not want to claim it.

Garden city police say they are looking for the person who owns this fanny pack.

However, it's what was inside the fanny pack that caught the police's attention.

Inside, police found a variety of drugs along with drug paraphernalia.

Police said the owner of the fanny pack can call them or head over to their headquarters to reclaim it.

