Jan. 6 committee requests to speak with Rep. Jim Jordan

The congressional committee investigating the attacks on the Jan. 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol has requested to speak with Republican Rep. Jim Jordan.

"We understand that you had at least one and possibly multiple communications with President Trump on January 6th," Chairman Bennie G. Thompson said in a letter to Jordan.

The committee said it also wants to discuss communications with the president from days prior to the attack.

According to CNN, Jordan forwarded a text to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows about a strategy to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The Ohio Republican is the second sitting member of Congress to receive a request to speak with the committee.

Rep. Scott Perry, R-PA, said he will not comply with the request.

It's unclear whether Jordan will take questions from the committee.