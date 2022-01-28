Jan. 6 committee subpoenas 'alternate electors' for former President Trump

The chairman of the U.S. House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol announced on Friday that subpoenas had been issued to 14 individuals "who participated as purported 'alternate electors' for former President Donald Trump."

Democrat Rep. Bennie Thompson said that the committee is seeking information from those who met and submitted purported Electoral College certificates in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, New Mexico, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

“The Select Committee is seeking information about attempts in multiple states to overturn the results of the 2020 election, including the planning and coordination of efforts to send false slates of electors to the National Archives," Chairman Thompson said in a statement. "We believe the individuals we have subpoenaed today have information about how these so-called alternate electors met and who was behind that scheme. We encourage them to cooperate with the Select Committee’s investigation to get answers about January 6th for the American people and help ensure nothing like that day ever happens again.”

The committee said they obtained information that groups of individuals submitted bogus slates of Electoral College votes for President Trump after they got together on Dec. 14, 2020, in seven states carried by then-President-elect Joe Biden.

"The so-called alternate electors from those states then transmitted the purported Electoral-College certificates to Congress, which multiple people advising former President Trump or his campaign used to justify delaying or blocking the certification of the election during the Joint Session of Congress on January 6th, 2021," the committee said in the release.