Jan. 6 panel expected to ask Mike Pence to appear before committee

Former Vice President Mike Pence will likely be asked to voluntarily appear before the congressional committee investigating

the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

in an interview with NPR, Rep. Bennie Thompson, chair of the committee, said he expects the committee to make the request before the month is over.

Pence was overseeing the Electoral College vote count when rioters stormed the Capitol.

Upset with Pence for refusing to help overturn Joe Biden's win over then-President Donald Trump, some protesters chanted, "Hang Mike Pence."

Pence was ushered to safety while rioters overtook the Capitol.

Thompson noted that Pence was in a "tough spot" on Jan. 6 after facing a public pressure campaign to stop certification of the 2020 presidential election.

"So, if for no other reason, our committee really needs to hear what are his opinions about what happened on Jan. 6," Thompson said.

The committee is scheduled to meet next week about how to seek Pence's cooperation, NPR reported.