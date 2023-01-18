JetBlue plane bumps into another aircraft at JFK airport

A JetBlue plane was taken out of service Wednesday after bumping into another aircraft at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

The carrier said the plane made "light contact" with a parked aircraft during pushback. JetBlue said no one was on the other aircraft and no injuries were reported inside the plane that initiated the contact.

Flight 1603 returned to the gate and passengers were scheduled to take another flight from New York to San Juan, Puerto Rico.

JetBlue said both aircraft will be inspected and an investigation will be conducted into the incident.

The incident occurred at the same airport where the Federal Aviation Administration is conducting an investigation into a close call between Delta and American Airlines planes.

On Friday, the Delta flight was forced to abort its takeoff after the American Airlines plane appeared to cross into its path.