Watch
NewsUS News

Actions

Jimmy Kimmel tests positive for COVID-19, to temporarily step away from show duties

27th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Show
Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Jimmy Kimmel presents the lifetime achievement award at the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
27th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Show
Posted at 3:57 PM, May 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-02 17:57:56-04

Late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel has announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 and will be stepping away from show duties for "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" while he is recovering.

Kimmel will return to the show at a later date, but said that he is "feeling fine" and is "double vaxxed and boosted." He said in the tweet "the show must not go on."

Kimmel apologized to guests Tom Cruise and Iliza Shlesinger who were scheduled to appear on Monday night's live show.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 800 holes for $119