Judges strike down North Carolina voter ID law

Gary D. Robertson/AP
FILE - In this June 14, 2021 file photo, Allison Riggs, co-executive director of the Southern Coalition for Social Justice, at podium, speaks at a news conference outside the Legislative Building in Raleigh, N.C. North Carolina judges have struck down the state’s latest photo voter identification law. Two of the three trial judges hearing a lawsuit declared on Friday that the December 2018 law is unconstitutional. (AP Photo/Gary D. Robertson, File)
Posted at 5:19 PM, Sep 17, 2021
RALEIGH, N.C. — A panel of North Carolina judges struck down the state's photo identification law.

In a split decision, two of the three judges declared it unconstitutional.

"So long as some discriminatory impact remains, as the majority of this three-judge panel finds it would, we must invalidate a law that was enacted with discriminatory intent," the court stated.

The plaintiffs alleged the law was created to make it harder for Black people to vote.

The decision is expected to be appealed.

This is the second voter ID law that has been struck down in North Carolina.

The Hill reports federal appeals court "shot down" parts of a similar 2013 law that targeted Black voters.

