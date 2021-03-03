Kayleigh McEnany takes job at Fox News

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany will join Fox News as a contributor, she announced on the network on Tuesday.

This is McEnany’s second stint on cable news as she was an analysis for CNN during the 2016 election cycle.

McEnany said that she left a note for her successor Jen Psaki, who is serving as President Joe Biden’s press secretary.

"I wish her all the best. I left her a note saying that much, we’ve met previously, one time, and she was very kind," McEnany said. "So were some of her colleagues in the press shop and I left her a note, I wish her the best."

McEnany reacted to the Jan. 6 insurrection during her first appearance on Fox News.

"I think at the beginning of the day, before everyone went to the rally, everyone was expecting peace," McEnany said. "We had been to hundreds of rallies -- I've probably been to hundreds at this point, certainly many dozens -- and they were nothing but peaceful events, and we expected that day to be the same."