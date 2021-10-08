Kiowa tribe wins 200 acres back from U.S. government

ANADARKO, Okla. — The Kiowa Tribe has won 200 acres back from the U.S. government.

KWSO and the Tribal Business News reported that the land is known as Indian City, U.S.A., in Anadarko, Oklahoma, and will be placed in a trust.

“We are taking back our land [a] little bit at a time,” Komalty said according to Tribal Business News.

Thus far, 280 acres are in the trust.

According to the news outlets, the acquisition took more than five years to complete.

Chairman Matthew Komalty says the tribe plans to build a new cultural center, museum, and other tribal economic developments.