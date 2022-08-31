Watch Now
Ku Klux Klan plaque on display at West Point

Posted at 2:12 PM, Aug 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-31 16:12:54-04

A plaque featuring a hooded figure and the words "Ku Klux Klan" is displayed at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

The plaque was pointed out by a congressional panel that is tasked with assessing links to the Confederacy on military installations.

The commission says the mounted marker falls outside their scope, but they pointed it out in their report because of ties the KKK had to the Confederacy.

The commission said it wants the Department of Defense to address assets that highlight the KKK and "create a standard disposition requirement for such assets."

A spokesperson for the U.S. Military Academy told CNN that it is reviewing the report and will implement changes once they are approved.

The Southern Poverty Law Center has designated the KKK as a hate group.

