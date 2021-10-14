Kyrie Irving says he's not done with basketball despite being benched for failing to get COVID-19 vaccine

Kyrie Irving insists he is not retiring. On Instagram Live, Irving defended his decision to remain unvaccinated.

"It's not about being anti-vax, or about being, you know, one side or the other, it's just really about being true to what feels good for me," Irving said.

Irving's comments came one day after the Brooklyn Nets said their star guard would not be allowed to play or practice with the team until he got the COVID-19 vaccine.

Criticizing the vaccine mandate in New York, Irving said nobody should be forced to do anything with their bodies.

"If you choose to get the vaccine, I support you," Irving said. "If you choose to be unvaccinated, I support you. "

Irving didn't say whether he would eventually get the vaccine. He stated that he still has his concerns.

"I'm still uncertain about a lot of things, and that's OK," he said. "You know, If I'm going to be demonized for having more questions, and taking my time to make a decision with my life, then that's just what it is."

ESPN reports that Irving could lose $17 million if he misses every game this season.