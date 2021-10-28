Watch
Luke Bryan comes to aid of woman stuck on side of Tennessee road

Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
FILE - Luke Bryan arrives at the 52nd annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on Nov. 14, 2018. Bryan will host the 55th Annual CMA Awards on Nov. 10. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Luke Bryan
Posted at 6:34 PM, Oct 27, 2021
Luke Bryan isn't just an award-winning singer. He can also change a tire.

Courtney Potts posted videos to social media that showed the country singer changing her tire on the side of a road in Tennessee.

Potts, a mother to two, told Taste of Country that she waved down a person in a truck. To her surprise, it was Bryan.

“I got out and did a double-take and as soon as I heard his voice," Potts told Taste of Country.

She said Bryan was protective of her and the kids because the road is dangerous.

"t was more of a dad moment," Potts said. "He was seriously worried about me and fixing the tire on this car."

In addition to changing the tire, Bryan posed for a picture with Potts before she went on her way.

