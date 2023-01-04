Man accused of intentionally driving Tesla off CA highway

Authorities in California believe a Tesla, with four people inside, was intentionally driven off the Pacific Coast Highway in San Mateo County.

The vehicle was found hundreds of feet below a cliff on Monday. Officials who responded to the incident said the vehicle appeared to flip several times and land on its four wheels.

California Highway Patrol identified the driver as Dharmesh A. Patel of Pasadena. He was arrested for attempted murder and child abuse after investigators said they interviewed witnesses and collected evidence from the scene. However, they did not provide specifics.

"Mr. Patel is being treated for his injuries and will be booked into San Mateo County Jail upon his release from the hospital," a statement from California Patrol says.

Officials called it a "miracle" after discovering that the four individuals, including two children, survived the fall.

Emergency crews rappelled down the cliffside and pulled the two children from the vehicle.

A helicopter was called in to assist with the extrication and rescue of the two adults.