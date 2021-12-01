Man in Ohio leads officers on wild police chase

Authorities in Ohio say a 35-year-old man led them on an intense police chase.

At least three law enforcement agencies were involved, with speeds reaching 100 miles an hour.

According to WLWT, the chase began after a Mariemont police officer ran plates on a ford f-150 and found it was stolen.

After being pulled over, the suspect, James Chivers, took off.

Video captured him driving through different jurisdictions and on the wrong side of the street.

Mariemont police, Newtown police, and Fairfax police followed the suspect, even off-road.

Police say the suspect stole the f-150 from a home he burglarized in Monroe County, Ohio, WXIX reported.

The suspect nearly hit officers and plowed into cruisers before being arrested in Cincinnati.

Officers say they had to use a stun gun to subdue him.