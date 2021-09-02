McCarthy sends warning to companies that comply with Jan. 6 committee

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy sent a warning to telecom and social media companies that comply with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"If these companies comply with the Democrat order to turn over private information, they are in violation of federal law and subject to losing their ability to operate in the United States,” McCarthy said on Twitter.

McCarthy did not say which law the companies would be breaking.

The select committee announced in August that it sent letters to the companies, seeking "a range of records, including data, reports, analyses, and communications stretching back to spring of 2020."

McCarthy warned complying would result in "a Republican majority" not forgetting-- and holding them "fully accountable."

The companies that received data requests include Facebook, Google, and Twitter.

CNN reports that the companies have also been told to preserve records of certain lawmakers who may have had a role in the "Stop the Steal," which occurred prior to the riots.