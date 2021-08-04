Meet the Silver Foxes, the senior swim team in Arizona

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — One lap at a time, a group of seniors in Arizona are swimming their way toward better health and friendship.

They may even be the oldest swim team in Scottsdale, as team members range in age between 70 and 96 years old.

They're part of the Silver Foxes, a dedicated co-ed swim team at Vi at Silverstone, a senior living community.

"I swim between two to two and a half miles a day," said swimmer Jim Graber.

"I have probably swum 300 miles," said Gordon Schubert, another member of the swim team.

There are even a few "lady foxes" on the team.

As with age, some people have had knee replacement surgeries and/or other medical issues. However, swimming has turned out to be an exercise that not only keeps them strong, but isn't as demanding on the body as others.

"It's easy on the body, and you're not fighting gravity, but you are working very hard," said Schubert.

"It hasn't kept me young, but I have enjoyed very excellent health. When I go for my Mayo [Clinic] physical each year, my doctor says, 'I wish all of my patients were in as good a shape as you are,'" said Jerry Anderson.

Fitness Coordinator Ashley Giraud said it was great to see the seniors reach and surpass personal milestones, get healthier, cheer each other on, and most importantly, get healthier by keeping up with their fitness goals.

"I started swimming further and further each day so that I could, you know, get to the 1,000 (miles). Then there was the next milestone, then the next milestone after that," said Graber.

There is no need to speed at the pool. Each person swims at their own pace and takes their time. When a milestone is reached, they get a t-shirt.

Through the years, the team has found camaraderie with one another. They've even been featured in International Swimming World magazine.