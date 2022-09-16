Michael Jordan’s ‘Last Dance’ jersey sold at auction

A road No. 23 Chicago Bulls jersey worn by Michael Jordan just sold for $10 million by auction house Sotheby’s.

The auction was expected to fetch anywhere from $3 million to $5 million.

The jersey, complete with an NBA Finals emblem, was worn by Jordan during Game 1 of the 1998 NBA Finals. The Bulls ended up losing the game 88-85, but Jordan’s Bulls won the series 4-2 games.

The 1998 Finals was the last time Jordan played for the Bulls. It also marked his final championship.

The 1998 NBA championship run led to the 2020 documentary “The Last Dance” which recounted Jordan’s final season with the Bulls.