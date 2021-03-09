Menu

Michelle Obama to be inducted into National Women's Hall of Fame

Paul R. Giunta/Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP
FILE - In this May 11, 2019, file photo, former first lady Michelle Obama speaks during an appearance in Atlanta. Obama and soccer star Mia Hamm are among those chosen for the 2021 National Women's Hall of Fame class announced Monday, March 8, 2021. Former PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi and retired Brig. Gen. Rebecca Halstead, the first female commanding general at the strategic level during combat in Iraq, are also included along with several other women. The Women's Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled for Oct. 2, 2021. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP, File)
Posted at 12:13 PM, Mar 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-09 14:14:15-05

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is one of nine inductees that are being inducted into the National Women's Hall of Fame.

The organization said in a statement that Obama is "one of the most influential and iconic women of the 21st century."

"During her time in the White House, from 2009-2017, she established herself as a strong advocate for women and girls in the U.S. and around the world," NWHF said in a press release.

The organization also praised the former first lady for creating several programs while in the White House, including the Let's Move! program that focused on ending childhood obesity.

Obama, who is among nine inductees, will be inducted during the biennial in-person ceremony in Seneca Falls, New York, on Oct. 2.

Other inductees to be honored include soccer icon Mia Hamm, NASA's first Black female engineer Katherine Johnson, PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi, retired Brig. Gen. Rebecca Halstead, the late author Octavia Butler, Native American artist Joy Harjo, abolitionist Emily Howland, and artist Judy Chicago.

