Michigan school offers full tuition after scholarship error

A Michigan University is making good on its mistake.

Central Michigan University mistakenly told 58 prospective students that they had won a full-ride scholarship.

The scholarship included room and board.

Unfortunately for the students, the university said the message went out “inadvertently” during testing of new messaging technology.

The university and since apologized to the students. To make up for the mistake, the university offered all of them the equivalent of a full-tuition scholarship.

The school, located in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, estimates that its yearly tuition is more than $12,000 for U.S. residents.