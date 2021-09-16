Murdaugh released on own recognizance, returned to drug rehab

A judge has issued a $20,000 bond for the prominent South Carolina lawyer who surrendered on Thursday to face insurance fraud and other charges.

According to the Associated Press, Alex Murdaugh was released on his own recognizance and returned to drug rehab after the hearing in Hampton County.

Murdaugh was shot in the head on Sept. 4, but he admitted Monday that he set the shooting up himself so that his surviving son could collect a $10 million life insurance claim.

News of his charges comes several months after Murdaugh found his 19-year-old son Paul and his wife shot to death at the family's hunting property.

According to the AP, the State Law Enforcement Division is set to launch investigations into the deaths of the two family members and the death of the family's housekeeper, who died in 2018.