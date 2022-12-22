Watch Now
'My heart aches': Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife opens up about loss

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
John Salangsang/John Salangsang/Invision/AP
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss attends the 2015 Special Olympics Celebrity Dance Challenge held at Wallis Annenberg Center For The Performing Arts on Friday, July 31, 2015, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP)
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
Posted at 10:40 AM, Dec 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-22 12:40:32-05

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife is opening up about losing her husband to suicide. In a post on Instagram, Allison Holker expressed how much the family misses Boss.

"My ONE and ONLY Oh how my heart aches," Holker wrote on Instagram.

A photo of the couple accompanies the post. Holker and Boss had celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary days before his death. The couple shared three children.

Boss' body was reportedly found inside a hotel room earlier this month. His death was ruled a suicide.

Boss first introduced himself to a national audience in 2008. He appeared on the Fox show "So You Think You Can Dance." His freestyle dance moves earned him a second-place finish.

He joined "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2014. He appeared daily as the show's DJ until it wrapped in 2022. Following news of his death, DeGeneres paid tribute to Boss.

"I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light," she said. "He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him."

Boss was 40 years old.

Anyone needing help during a mental crisis can contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988.

