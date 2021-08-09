Watch
NASA seeking applicants who'd want to simulate mission to Mars for 1 year

ICON/NASA via AP
This 2021 photo provided by ICON and NASA shows the construction of the Mars Dune Alpha 1,700-square-foot Martian habitat, being made by a 3D printer, inside a building at Johnson Space Center in Houston. To prepare for eventually sending astronauts to Mars, NASA began taking applications Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, for four people to live for a year in Mars Dune Alpha - a 1,700-square-foot Martian habitat, created by a 3D printer, and inside a building at Johnson Space Center in Houston. The paid volunteers will work a simulated Martian exploration mission complete with spacewalks, limited communications back home, restricted food and resources, and equipment failures. (ICON/NASA via AP)
Posted at 4:11 PM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 18:11:18-04

NASA is seeking applicants who'd want to help them simulate a mission to Mars.

According to the space agency, they are looking for healthy, motivated, non-smoking US citizens between the ages of 30 and 55 who'd want to participate in a one-year simulated mission that is set to begin in Fall 2022.

“The analog is critical for testing solutions to meet the complex needs of living on the Martian surface,” said Grace Douglas, lead scientist for NASA’s Advanced Food Technology research effort at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, in a press release. “Simulations on Earth will help us understand and counter the physical and mental challenges astronauts will face before they go.”

The crews would be split into a four-person team, which would live in a 1,700-foot module for a year at the Johnson Space Center in Houston.

The crews would get to do science experiments, simulated spacewalks, and exchanging communications.

Participants must have a master’s degree in a STEM field and at least two years of professional STEM experience or a minimum of 1,000 hours piloting an aircraft.

