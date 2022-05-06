Nashville debuts 'I read banned books' library cards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Public Library is making sure people know that they can check out books like "Maus" or "Walk Two Moons," which have been banned in some schools.

"Our job is just to ensure that if you want it, it's here for you," said Ed Brown, public information officer for the Nashville Public Library.

There is demand for the books.

"'Maus' is all checked out right now," Brown said. "So we got more copies on order but as soon as word got around about what happened in McMinn County, we got a lot of holds."

Those are just some of the two million other materials at the Nashville Public Library.

"A lot of people don't want to read these books; they don't want their children to have to read these books, or forced to read these books, and that's fine," said Brown. "But there are a lot people who do, and we want to be there for the people who do want to read these materials."

For people who want to make their passion for the books known, the library is offering 5,000 limited edition cards for the campaign, "I read banned books."

"We all watch the TV shows that we like; we all watch the different sports or root for the different teams we're a part of," said Brown. "Books are no different."

The goal is to get the 5,000 library cards in the hands of new sign-ups this month.

"We are not trying to be a push back — a force pushing back against these decisions — we want to be an alternative to say, if you may not be able to get it there, you can get it here," said Brown.

The limited edition library cards are available as long as supplies last.

This story was originally reported by Olivia Michael on newschannel5.com.